HP (HPQ) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from HP (HPQ) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share, indicating an increase of 9.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $13.56 billion, representing a decrease of 2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific HP metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Personal Systems' will likely reach $9.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Printing- Supplies' should come in at $2.80 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Printing' of $4.41 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing' to come in at $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing' should arrive at $596.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will reach $4.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Americas' will reach $5.80 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Asia-Pacific and Japan' at $3.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Earnings from operations- Personal Systems' will reach $596.38 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $497 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Earnings from operations- Printing' to reach $793.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $870 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for HP here>>>



HP shares have witnessed a change of -2.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HPQ is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

HP Inc. (HPQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

