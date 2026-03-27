HP (HPQ) Price Target Decreased by 15.70% to 20.07

The average one-year price target for HP (NYSE:HPQ) has been revised to $20.07 / share. This is a decrease of 15.70% from the prior estimate of $23.80 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $27.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.87% from the latest reported closing price of $19.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,207 funds or institutions reporting positions in HP. This is an decrease of 665 owner(s) or 35.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPQ is 0.10%, an increase of 35.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.97% to 815,446K shares. The put/call ratio of HPQ is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 34,503K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,683K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 18.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,314K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,040K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 57.36% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 17,655K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,132K shares , representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 21.26% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 17,578K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,009K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 14.37% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 15,236K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,565K shares , representing an increase of 24.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 86.91% over the last quarter.

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