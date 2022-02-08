HP (HPQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

HP (HPQ) closed the most recent trading day at $38, moving +1.36% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the personal computer and printer maker had lost 3.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.03%.

HP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, up 11.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.66 billion, up 6.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $66.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.76% and +4.01%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. HP is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note HP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.47, so we one might conclude that HP is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that HPQ currently has a PEG ratio of 3.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HPQ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.