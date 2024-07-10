HP (HPQ) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

HP (HPQ) closed the most recent trading day at $36.07, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the personal computer and printer maker had lost 2.48% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of HP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.31 billion, showing a 0.85% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.45 per share and a revenue of $53.59 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.18% and -0.31%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for HP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. HP presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note HP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.28. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.73 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that HPQ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.25. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Mini computers industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.25.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, finds itself in the top 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HPQ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

