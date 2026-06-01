HP (HPQ) International Revenue in Focus: Trends and Expectations

Have you evaluated the performance of HP's (HPQ) international operations for the quarter ending April 2026? Given the extensive global presence of this personal computer and printer maker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

While analyzing HPQ's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $14.41 billion, marking an increase of 9% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting HPQ's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Exploring HPQ's International Revenue Patterns

Of the total revenue, $3.58 billion came from Asia-Pacific and Japan during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 24.9%. This represented a surprise of +3.21% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $3.47 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $3.64 billion, or 25.2%, and $3.03 billion, or 23%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Europe, Middle East and Africa generated $4.97 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 34.5% of the total. This represented a surprise of +3.3% compared to the $4.81 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for $5.23 billion (36.2%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $4.39 billion (33.2%) to the total revenue.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect HP to report a total revenue of $14.07 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 1% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Asia-Pacific and Japan and Europe, Middle East and Africa are predicted to be 24.5%, and 34.1%, corresponding to amounts of $3.45 billion, and $4.79 billion, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $56.76 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 2.6% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Asia-Pacific and Japan and Europe, Middle East and Africa are projected to be 24.6% ($13.96 billion), and 34.1% ($19.36 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.

Key Takeaways

HP's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

HP currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Review of HP's Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has witnessed an increase of 29.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 6.3%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which HP belongs, has registered an increase of 12.4%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 39%, while the S&P 500 increased by 10.5%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 24.3% during this timeframe.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.