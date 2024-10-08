HP (HPQ) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, HP (HPQ) reached $36, with a +0.25% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.45%.

The personal computer and printer maker's stock has climbed by 5.06% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of HP will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.93, marking a 3.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.96 billion, up 1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $53.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.35% and -0.55%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, HP possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, HP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.6. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.42.

We can additionally observe that HPQ currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Micro Computers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

