HP (HPQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

HP (HPQ) closed at $25.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the personal computer and printer maker had lost 6.57% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

HP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HP to post earnings of $0.85 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.92 billion, down 10.54% from the prior-year quarter.

HPQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.08 per share and revenue of $63.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.65% and -0.61%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. HP is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HP has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.23 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.23.

It is also worth noting that HPQ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Mini computers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.