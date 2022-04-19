HP (HPQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HP (HPQ) closed at $38.69, marking a +0.68% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the personal computer and printer maker had gained 2.37% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HP as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, HP is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.98%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.08 billion, up 1.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.26 per share and revenue of $65.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.4% and +3.13%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. HP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, HP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.9, so we one might conclude that HP is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that HPQ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Mini computers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

