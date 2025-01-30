HP (HPQ) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with HP (HPQ) standing at $32.80, reflecting a +0.58% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.53% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.25%.

Shares of the personal computer and printer maker witnessed a loss of 0.06% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.75% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of HP in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.74, indicating an 8.64% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.48 billion, up 2.25% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.56 per share and a revenue of $55.11 billion, indicating changes of +5.33% and +2.89%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, HP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.17. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.46.

It's also important to note that HPQ currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HPQ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, placing it within the bottom 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

