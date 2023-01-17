HP (HPQ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

HP (HPQ) closed the most recent trading day at $27.59, moving -1.15% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the personal computer and printer maker had gained 5.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HP to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 31.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.26 billion, down 16.25% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.35 per share and revenue of $57.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.89% and -9.11%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. HP is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, HP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.34, which means HP is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, HPQ's PEG ratio is currently 3.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Mini computers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HPQ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.