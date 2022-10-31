HP (HPQ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

HP (HPQ) closed the most recent trading day at $27.62, moving -1.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the personal computer and printer maker had gained 12.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.98%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.84, down 10.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.7 billion, down 11.86% from the year-ago period.

HPQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.08 per share and revenue of $62.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.65% and -0.96%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. HP is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, HP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.88. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.88.

Also, we should mention that HPQ has a PEG ratio of 2.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Mini computers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



HP Inc. (HPQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.