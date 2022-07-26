HP (HPQ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HP (HPQ) closed at $31.95, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the personal computer and printer maker had lost 7.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.44%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect HP to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.8 billion, up 3.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $65.97 billion, which would represent changes of +13.46% and +3.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% lower. HP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note HP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.57, which means HP is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, HPQ's PEG ratio is currently 1.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HPQ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.