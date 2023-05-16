HP (HPQ) Declares $0.26 Dividend

HP said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.05 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $29.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.18%, the lowest has been 2.15%, and the highest has been 5.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.49%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1838 funds or institutions reporting positions in HP. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPQ is 0.27%, an increase of 13.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 861,852K shares. The put/call ratio of HPQ is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.50% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for HP is 30.31. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 2.50% from its latest reported closing price of 29.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HP is 57,802MM, a decrease of 3.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 120,953K shares representing 12.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,476K shares, representing an increase of 13.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 16.30% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 51,619K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,451K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 6.81% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 37,418K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,173K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 5.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,541K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,892K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 21,539K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,471K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 0.28% over the last quarter.

HP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.