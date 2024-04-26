HP (HPQ) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

HP in Focus

Based in Palo Alto, HP (HPQ) is in the Computer and Technology sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -6.51%. The personal computer and printer maker is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.28 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.92%. This compares to the Computer - Mini computers industry's yield of 1.17% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.58%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.10 is up 4.8% from last year. In the past five-year period, HP has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 13.74%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. HP's current payout ratio is 33%. This means it paid out 33% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for HPQ for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $3.42 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 4.27%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, HPQ is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

HP Inc. (HPQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

