HP (HPQ) Comes to Coronavirus Rescue With 3D Printed Gears

HP Inc. HPQ is focusing on enhancing its 3D printing business capabilities in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, which has gripped the world currently.



Recently, the company announced that it is building 3D printed hands-free door openers, mask adjusters and face shields, and has already supplied more than 1,000 of these to hospitals.



The products are being manufactured at its 3D research and development centers in San Diego, CA; Corvallis, OR; Vancouver, WA; and Barcelona, Spain.

3D Printing Approach to Battle Risks



As the pandemic continues to spread, the rising number of patients calls for better infrastructure and safety for the comparatively lesser number of healthcare workers. Hospitals are grappling with the rapid spread of the virus and shortage of protective gears for its staff.



Amid such an environment, apart from charitable donations, healthcare providers are turning to 3D printers to produce gadgets and gears in an effort to mitigate the risks faced by doctors and nurses. Rapid production of materials is making 3D printed protection gears a necessity in these difficult times.



Since the very beginning of the outbreak, health officials have been warning us that door handles are among the most germ-infested objects, especially in care homes and hospitals. HP’s hands-free door opener enables easy opening with an elbow, while maintaining hygiene.



Further, the company’s 3D printed mask adjusters are helping improve the comfort of wearing masks for long hours for hospital staff.



Other additive manufacturing companies are also taking steps to leverage their expertise to combat health risks. For instance, Stratasys SSYS is printing both re-usable and disposable face shields on numerous FDM 3D printers. The company aims to deliver at least 5,000 shields to critical need locations over the next few days.



HP’s Other Efforts to Help Fight Coronavirus



HP is currently collaborating with its partners to create design files for easily assembled parts and make them available online to 3D printer users. Additionally, the company has solicited 3D designers to come up with new applications and ideas to improve the protection of healthcare workers from the coronavirus.



Moreover, HP expects to begin the production of field ventilators and hospital-grade FFP3 face masks soon.



Currently, donations from big tech companies are helping hospitals hold their heads above the water. For instance, Western Digital WDC donated 140,000 surgical masks and 4,000 surgical gloves to the Valley Medical Center Foundation. Besides, Facebook FB intends to pledge 720,000 masks and 1.5 million pairs of gloves to healthcare workers, globally. About 375,000 masks and 867,000 pairs of gloves from the social media giant have already been distributed across hospitals in the Bay Area.



