HP hit with consumer lawsuit over third-party ink replacement

Jan 8 (Reuters) - HP Inc HPQ.N has been sued in federal court in Chicago by consumers who claim the company's printers would not accept replacement ink cartridges made by other manufacturers, forcing them to pay artificially high prices for HP-branded cartridges.

In a proposed federal class action filed on Friday, 11 consumers from Illinois, New York, Missouri and other states accused HP of violating U.S. and state antitrust laws in a bid to monopolize the market for replacement ink.

The plaintiffs said they were not told automatic software updates from HP would disable some printers unless HP-branded ink was used.

“Faced with non-functional printers, the plaintiffs were forced to purchase HP-branded ink that they would not otherwise have purchased,” the lawsuit said.

A representative for HP did not immediately respond on Monday to a request for comment.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs at the law firm Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman also did not immediately respond to a similar request.

The lawsuit builds on prior or pending cases accusing HP of deceptive practices involving its ink cartridges.

HP in 2019 agreed to resolve related consumer claims in a California case, settling for a payment of $1.5 million. HP did not admit any wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

Last August, a U.S. judge in California said HP must face claims that it designed some all-in-one printers to stop scanning and faxing when the machine was low on ink, compelling consumers to buy cartridges.

A different California federal judge in December in another lawsuit said the plaintiffs could sue HP in a class-action over allegedly failing to warn them about its “Dynamic Security” policy of updates that bar consumers from using some third-party cartridges.

The court in that case narrowed the scope of proposed classes, and said they could only sue for an injunction against HP’s practices and not monetary damages. The lawsuit is over disclosure practices, and not the policy itself.

In the Chicago case, the plaintiffs said they are seeking an injunction barring HP from disabling printers unless they use HP-branded ink, and monetary damages of greater than $5 million.

The case is Renee Robinson et al v. HP Inc, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:24-cv-00164.

For plaintiffs: S. Jarret Raab and Peggy Wedgworth of Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

For HP: No appearance yet

