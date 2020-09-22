HP Expands Pavilion Line-up With Three New Laptops - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) on Tuesday announced an expansion of its Pavilion line-up with three new laptops.

The company noted that the new HP Pavilion 13, HP Pavilion 14, and HP Pavilion 15 laptops showcase a progressive new tonal color-blocking design and are the company's first consumer laptops available to feature 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The new devices are also the company's first consumer notebooks using post-consumer-recycled and ocean-bound plastics. In addition, the new laptops are 100 percent sustainably sourced and recyclable.

The devices come in five unique color combinations. All platforms will offer natural silver, luminous gold, and ceramic white color combinations, while the Pavilion 14 also features a tranquil pink color combination. The Pavilion 15 will offer four different color options including fog blue.

The Pavilion 13 has 8.5 hours of battery life, while the Pavilion 14 and Pavilion 15 have up to 8.75 hours of battery life. All three devices offer optional dual channel memory technology and optional Intel Optane Memory with PCIe SSD standard up to 1TB.

Further, the devices are Microsoft High Dynamic Range or HDR streaming capable, with High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) preinstalled on FHD and UHD panel options.

HP said it expects the HP Pavilion 13 to be available in October via HP.com with a starting price of $679.99. The laptop will also be available for purchase at Amazon, Costco.com, and other U.S. retailers.

HP Pavilion 14 is also expected to be available in October via HP.com for a starting price of $579.99. In addition, it will be available for purchase at other U.S. retailers.

HP Pavilion 15 is expected to be available in October via HP.com with a starting price of $599.99 for the AMD model. It will also be available for purchase at Amazon, Costco, Costco.com, and other U.S. retailers.

