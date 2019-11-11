HP Enterprise's Outlook Is Improving, Analyst Says. It's No Longer a 'Sell.'

UBS analyst Munjal Shah raised his rating on Hewlett Packer Enterprise to Neutral.

UBS analyst Munjal Shah raised his rating on the company to Neutral.

UBS analyst Munjal Shah is feeling less negative about the prospects for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

He raised his rating on the stock (ticker: HPE) to Neutral from Sell, with a price target of $18, up from $13. He also increased his estimate of per-share earnings for the fiscal year that ends in October 2020 to $1.86 a share, from $1.62, a forecast that leaves his call a bit higher than the consensus among Wall Street analysts.

Shah’s move is hardly a strong endorsement of the enterprise computing company, but it does suggest that its prospects are improving.

In the first place, Shah says, the company can meet the Wall Street consensus expectation for fiscal 2020 earnings. (Management has been projecting a profit of $1.78 to $1.94 a share.) Share repurchases alone could bring 6% growth in EPS, he says.

Second, he says that an analysis of the company’s product mix leads him to think gross margins will continue to increase. And third, he says, the end markets for enterprise servers and storage are stabilizing.

He added that the company may remain acquisitive, with growth from newly purchased businesses helping to increase revenue.

“Our Sell rating was predicated upon continued pressure in end markets and related margin deterioration, which we no longer expect,” he wrote. “We remain concerned about long-term revenue growth given secular pressures in some of the end markets limiting material multiple expansion.”

HPE shares were flat at $17.43 on Monday.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.