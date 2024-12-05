HP Enterprise upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded HP Enterprise (HPE) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $28, up from $23. The firm sees the value proposition of the Juniper (JNPR) acquisition as attractive in the near term, saying Juniper is coming out of inventory digestion and recognizing new cloud customers. The spending acquisition of Juniper is a catalyst for rerating HP Enterprise shares, given opportunity for earnings upside and multiple rerating, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
