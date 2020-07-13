HP Enterprise to buy Silver Peak for about $925 mln

July 13 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N said on Monday it would buy Silver Peak, a California-based developer of tools to enhance the performance of wide area networks, for about $925 million in cash.

Silver Peak will be combined with HPE's Aruba business unit, which makes Wi-Fi network gear, the company said.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

