HP Enterprise price target raised to $27 from $24 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Tim Long raised the firm’s price target on HP Enterprise (HPE) to $27 from $24 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a solid quarter but most of the attention will be on the lower reported artificial intelligence orders and backlog, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, HP Enterprise is “clearly being more selective in that business,” says the firm. which is encouraged that its traditional servers and storage were better than expected.

