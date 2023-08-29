HP Enterprise (HPE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2023, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported revenue of $7 billion, up 0.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.98 billion, representing a surprise of +0.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HP Enterprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Financial Services : $873 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $864 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

: $873 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $864 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Revenue- Corporate Investments and other : $318 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $294.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.

: $318 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $294.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%. Elimination of intersegment net revenue and other : -$138 million compared to the -$127.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.4% year over year.

: -$138 million compared to the -$127.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.4% year over year. Revenue- Storage : $1.07 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.8% year over year.

: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.8% year over year. Revenue- Compute : $2.62 billion versus $2.70 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.7% change.

: $2.62 billion versus $2.70 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.7% change. Revenue- High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence : $836 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $868.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

: $836 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $868.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%. Revenue- Intelligent Edge : $1.42 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50.4% change.

: $1.42 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50.4% change. Earnings from Operations- Financial Services : $73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.18 million.

: $73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.18 million. Earnings from Operations- Corporate Investments and other : -$38 million compared to the -$41.20 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$38 million compared to the -$41.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. Earnings from Operations- Storage : $115 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $107.38 million.

: $115 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $107.38 million. Earnings from Operations- Compute : $285 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $344.13 million.

: $285 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $344.13 million. Earnings from Operations- High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence: -$7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.44 million.

Shares of HP Enterprise have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

