HP Earnings Results: $HPQ Reports Quarterly Earnings

HP ($HPQ) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.74 per share, missing estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $13,504,000,000, beating estimates of $13,497,835,687 by $6,164,313.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HPQ stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

HP Insider Trading Activity

HP insiders have traded $HPQ stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENRIQUE LORES (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 348,595 shares for an estimated $12,010,449 .

. KRISTEN M LUDGATE (Chief People Officer) sold 74,356 shares for an estimated $2,560,077

ALEX CHO (President, Personal Systems) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,585 shares for an estimated $1,755,414 .

. STEPHANIE LIEBMAN (Global Controller) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $357,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 477 institutional investors add shares of HP stock to their portfolio, and 613 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HP Government Contracts

We have seen $71,282,220 of award payments to $HPQ over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

HP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HPQ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPQ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.