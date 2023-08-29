HP dials back profit expectations on PC market slump, China weakness

By Zaheer Kachwala

Aug 29 (Reuters) - HP Inc HPQ.N tempered expectations for annual profit on Tuesday, as it grapples with a more than a year-long slump in the personal computers segment and sluggish demand in key market China.

Inflation and an uncertain global economy triggered a decline in demand for consumer electronics including PCs last year, and led to increased inventory across the supply chain.

"While we expect another quarter of sequential growth in the fourth quarter, the external environment has not improved as quickly as anticipated and we are moderating our expectations as a result," said HP's CEO Enrique Lores.

PC shipments including desktops, notebooks and workstations to China have dropped 19% in the past few months as the region remains cautious about spending on IT, according to analysis firm Canalys.

"We don't see it (a recovery in China) happening anytime soon. And at this point, we are not building that recovery in any of our plans," Lores added.

HP now forecasts adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.23 to $3.35 from earlier expectations of $3.30 to $3.50.

The company's third-quarter revenue dropped 9.9% to $13.20 billion compared with analysts' estimates of $13.37 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

However, a focus on controlling costs helped the PC maker report adjusted earnings per share of 86 cents, in line with its forecast of 81 to 91 cents.

Total costs and expenses also fell 8.6% from a year earlier.

The company remains on track to deliver 40% of its three-year cost savings target by the end of the fiscal year.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Zaheer.Kachwala@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.