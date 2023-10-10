News & Insights

US Markets
HPQ

HP announces outlook for fiscal 2024 and hikes annual dividend

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

October 10, 2023 — 06:23 pm EDT

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Adds forecast details in paragraphs 2, 3

Oct 10 (Reuters) - HP Inc HPQ.N on Tuesday forecast fiscal 2024 earnings largely in line with estimates and raised its annual dividend, sending its shares up more than 2% in trading after the bell.

The PC maker also forecast fiscal 2024 free cash flow of $3.1 billion to $3.6 billion and expects to return about 100% of it to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

The board has approved an increase to the planned dividend amount to $1.10 per share, reflecting a 5% increase from the prior dividend, the company said.

The company expects its 2024 adjusted earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.65 per share.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.