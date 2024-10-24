HP Announces Leadership Changes with New Appointments

The latest update is out from HP ( (HPQ) ).

HP Inc. has announced key leadership changes, with Tuan Tran being appointed as President of Technology and Innovation, and Anneliese Olson stepping in as President of Imaging, Printing & Solutions. Olson brings over 28 years of experience, promising a knowledgeable transition in the company’s strategic roles.

