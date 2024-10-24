News & Insights

Stocks

HP Announces Leadership Changes with New Appointments

October 24, 2024 — 05:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from HP ( (HPQ) ).

HP Inc. has announced key leadership changes, with Tuan Tran being appointed as President of Technology and Innovation, and Anneliese Olson stepping in as President of Imaging, Printing & Solutions. Olson brings over 28 years of experience, promising a knowledgeable transition in the company’s strategic roles.

Find detailed analytics on HPQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.