HP Announces Dividend Increase and Positive Fiscal Outlook

HP ( (HPQ) ) has provided an update.
HP Inc. announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend by 5%, starting fiscal year 2025, reflecting confidence in its financial health. For fiscal 2024, HP reported a net revenue of $53.6 billion, slightly down from the previous year, but exceeded expectations with a GAAP diluted EPS of $2.81. In Q4, HP’s revenue grew by 1.7% to $14.1 billion, with the company returning $3.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company is optimistic about fiscal 2025, aiming for growth in revenue, earnings, and free cash flow.
