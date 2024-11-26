News & Insights

Stocks

HP Announces Dividend Increase and Positive Fiscal Outlook

November 26, 2024 — 04:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HP ( (HPQ) ) has provided an update.

HP Inc. announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend by 5%, starting fiscal year 2025, reflecting confidence in its financial health. For fiscal 2024, HP reported a net revenue of $53.6 billion, slightly down from the previous year, but exceeded expectations with a GAAP diluted EPS of $2.81. In Q4, HP’s revenue grew by 1.7% to $14.1 billion, with the company returning $3.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company is optimistic about fiscal 2025, aiming for growth in revenue, earnings, and free cash flow.

Find detailed analytics on HPQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.