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HP And OpenAI Launch Frontier Partnership To Drive AI-Powered Transformation

June 28, 2026 — 09:06 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI to deploy powerful AI-driven solutions through the Frontier platform. This collaboration is designed to accelerate HP's transformation and growth initiatives, enhancing both customer-facing experiences and internal operations across the company's global business.

The Frontier platform will play a central role in HP's efforts to shape the Future of Work. By integrating advanced agentic capabilities, enterprise-grade security, and seamless platform components, HP aims to deliver more connected and intelligent experiences for its customers while streamlining its own operations.

As part of the partnership, HP will also leverage Frontier to support the development of an advanced telemetry platform with WXP. This initiative will enable a connected device layer built for the AI era, reinforcing HP's commitment to innovation and enterprise integration.

The launch of the strategic partnership follows an exploratory period that began in February 2026. During this time, HP conducted a comprehensive evaluation of Frontier's technical capabilities, use cases, and strategic alignment with company priorities. Through pilot programs, HP assessed the platform's potential to drive transformation across its business, laying the foundation for today's announcement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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