HP and Baker Hughes Join Forces to Boost U.S. Geothermal Growth

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP and Baker Hughes Company BKR have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating geothermal exploration and development across the United States. The partnership marks another significant step toward expanding clean and reliable energy infrastructure as demand for low-carbon power solutions continues to grow.

The collaboration combines Baker Hughes’ expertise in subsurface evaluation, well construction and energy technologies with Helmerich & Payne’s advanced drilling capabilities. Together, the companies aim to reduce operational risks, improve project efficiency and provide developers with faster access to geothermal drilling capacity.

Dedicated Geothermal Rig to Support Emerging Projects

As part of the agreement, Helmerich & Payne will provide a geothermal-capable land drilling rig dedicated specifically to geothermal activity. The rig is expected to be deployed later this year to support exploration activities in key geothermal regions across the United States.

Dedicated drilling capacity is considered critical for advancing geothermal projects from the evaluation stage to full-scale development. By ensuring earlier access to specialized rigs, the collaboration seeks to minimize project delays and improve execution timelines for geothermal developers.

Industry experts believe this approach could help strengthen investor confidence in geothermal energy by offering a more scalable and reliable pathway for project development.

Rising Demand for Reliable Clean Energy

Geothermal energy is increasingly being recognized as an important component of the evolving energy mix because it provides stable baseload electricity generation with lower carbon emissions. Unlike intermittent renewable sources such as wind and solar, geothermal systems can deliver continuous power generation around the clock.

The vice president of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes emphasized the growing importance of geothermal energy in meeting rising electricity demand. He noted that the partnership reflects a deliberate effort to move geothermal development in the United States from concept to reality while helping customers deliver sustainable power with greater confidence.

The collaboration also highlights how traditional oilfield expertise and drilling technologies are being adapted to support next-generation energy solutions.

Building a Scalable Geothermal Development Model

Beyond near-term drilling activity, the agreement is designed to create a scalable framework for future geothermal projects. Baker Hughes brings extensive experience in subsurface evaluation and energy systems, while HP contributes operational expertise and advanced drilling technologies developed over decades in the oil and gas sector.

The HP president and CEO said that the partnership reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting emerging energy opportunities. The collaboration demonstrates how energy service companies are diversifying their capabilities to participate in the transition toward cleaner and more sustainable energy systems.

As governments and industries continue searching for reliable low-carbon energy sources, collaborations like this could play a key role in accelerating geothermal adoption across the United States.

HP and BKR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

HP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while BKR has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some top-ranked stocks like APA Corporation APA and California Resources Corporation CRC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Houston, TX-based APA is one of the world's leading independent energy companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APA’s 2026 earnings indicates 28.7% year-over-year growth.

California Resources is an independent energy and carbon management company focused primarily on California. The company operates two reportable segments: oil and natural gas, and carbon management, which it brands as Carbon TerraVault. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRC’s 2026 earnings indicates 35.3% year-over-year growth.

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Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.