Hoya (HOCPF) Price Target Increased by 6.70% to 129.44

The average one-year price target for Hoya (OTC:HOCPF) has been revised to 129.44 / share. This is an increase of 6.70% from the prior estimate of 121.30 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 102.44 to a high of 159.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.11% from the latest reported closing price of 124.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hoya. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOCPF is 0.56%, a decrease of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 51,201K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,557K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,549K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOCPF by 4.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,647K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,628K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOCPF by 7.67% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 1,932K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,338K shares, representing a decrease of 21.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOCPF by 21.15% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,913K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOCPF by 7.25% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 1,526K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833K shares, representing a decrease of 20.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOCPF by 22.25% over the last quarter.

