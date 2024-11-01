News & Insights

HOYA Corporation Reports Strong Revenue Growth

November 01, 2024

HOYA CORPORATION ( (HOCPF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information HOYA CORPORATION presented to its investors.

HOYA Corporation is a global technology company that operates in the life care and information technology sectors, recognized for its innovation in producing health care products, medical devices, and essential digital device components. In its latest earnings report, HOYA Corporation announced a significant 13.8% increase in quarterly revenue, reaching 214.7 billion yen, although profit before tax experienced a slight decrease of 1.2% due to foreign exchange losses. The Life Care segment showed a modest revenue growth of 3.2% despite challenges in medical endoscopes sales due to China’s anti-corruption campaign, while the Information Technology segment saw a substantial 39.3% rise in revenue driven by demand for semiconductor mask blanks and imaging products. Looking ahead, HOYA Corporation remains optimistic, maintaining its full-year revenue forecast amidst changing market conditions and product demand trends, highlighting its commitment to leveraging technological advancements and market opportunities.

