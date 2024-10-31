News & Insights

HOYA Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Plan

HOYA (JP:7741) has released an update.

HOYA Corporation has announced a plan to repurchase up to 3 million of its common shares, equating to 0.86% of its total shares, for a maximum of 50 billion yen. This move aims to enhance shareholder value, improve capital efficiency, and support a flexible capital policy. The repurchase will occur on the Tokyo Stock Exchange between November 1, 2024, and January 22, 2025.

