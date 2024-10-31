HOYA Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Plan

HOYA (JP:7741) has released an update.

HOYA Corporation has announced a plan to repurchase up to 3 million of its common shares, equating to 0.86% of its total shares, for a maximum of 50 billion yen. This move aims to enhance shareholder value, improve capital efficiency, and support a flexible capital policy. The repurchase will occur on the Tokyo Stock Exchange between November 1, 2024, and January 22, 2025.

For further insights into JP:7741 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.