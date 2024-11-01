Hoya Corp Reports Strong Q2 2024 Earnings Growth

Hoya Corp ( (HOCPY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hoya Corp presented to its investors.

Hoya Corporation is a global technology and life care company known for its innovation in optical products, medical devices, and information technology solutions. Operating primarily in the healthcare and electronics sectors, Hoya is recognized for its unique blend of advanced technological capabilities and reliable quality control systems.

Hoya Corporation recently released its earnings report for the second quarter and first half of the fiscal year 2024, showcasing robust financial performance. The company reported a significant increase in revenue and profits, driven by strong demand in its Information Technology segment and recovery in the Life Care business.

For the three months ending September 30, 2024, Hoya’s revenue increased by 13.8% to ¥214,657 million, compared to the same period last year. This growth was primarily fueled by a substantial 39.3% rise in the Information Technology segment, which offset a decline in profit before tax by 1.2% due to foreign exchange losses. The company’s net cash generated from operating activities saw a notable increase, supporting a free cash flow of ¥67,752 million.

In the first half of the fiscal year, Hoya reported a 15.5% rise in revenue to ¥428,430 million, with the profit before tax growing by 10.7%. The Life Care segment experienced modest growth, while the Information Technology segment continued to excel with a 42% increase in revenue. These results underline Hoya’s strategic focus on expanding its product offerings and enhancing operational efficiencies.

Looking ahead, Hoya Corporation remains cautiously optimistic, expecting to maintain its growth momentum in the upcoming quarters. The company continues to focus on leveraging its technological strengths and market opportunities to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.