HOYA Corp. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - HOYA Corp. (HYB.F) reported that its second quarter profit attributable to owners of the company was 55.4 billion yen, an increase of 4.7% from last year. Earnings per share was 161.93 yen compared to 151.97 yen. Revenue was 234.49 billion yen, an increase of 9.2% from prior year.

For the first half period, profit to owners of the company was 107.3 billion yen, an increase of 7.2% from last year. Earnings per share was 313.14 yen compared to 286.54 yen. Revenue was 454.9 billion yen, up 6.2%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.