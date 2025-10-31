Markets

HOYA Corp. Q2 Profit Rises

October 31, 2025 — 02:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HOYA Corp. (HYB.F) reported that its second quarter profit attributable to owners of the company was 55.4 billion yen, an increase of 4.7% from last year. Earnings per share was 161.93 yen compared to 151.97 yen. Revenue was 234.49 billion yen, an increase of 9.2% from prior year.

For the first half period, profit to owners of the company was 107.3 billion yen, an increase of 7.2% from last year. Earnings per share was 313.14 yen compared to 286.54 yen. Revenue was 454.9 billion yen, up 6.2%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.