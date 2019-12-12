Hoya announces counter-bid for Toshiba unit NuFlare for $1.4 bln

Adds details on tender offer, background on Toshiba restructuring plan, NuFlare shares

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Hoya Corp 7741.T on Friday announced a counter-bid for Toshiba Corp's 6502.T chip-making equipment maker NuFlare Technology 6256.T, saying it would pay 147.7 billion yen ($1.4 billion) provided Toshiba's tender offer is unsuccessful.

Hoya said it would pay 12,900 yen per share, compared with Toshiba's offer of 11,900 yen. Toshiba owns 52.4% of NuFlare and has said it hopes to buy the rest of the company in a corporate restructuring.

Hoya said it plans to buy a minimum 66.67% of NuFlare, meaning Toshiba's tender of part of its shares was a prerequisite for the deal to go through. Toshiba had no immediate comment.

Even before Hoya's announcement, Toshiba's restructuring plan had faced a challenge, with activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami building a 6.2% stake in NuFlare since Toshiba announced the tender offer in mid-November.

Shares in NuFlare jumped 8.7% to 12,970 yen in early trade. ($1 = 108.6400 yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Reese and Stephen Coates)

