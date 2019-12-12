Hoya announces counter-bid for Toshiba unit NuFlare for $1.36 bln

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Hoya Corp 7741.T on Friday announced a counter-bid for Toshiba Corp's 6502.T chip-making equipment maker NuFlare Technology 6256.T, saying it would pay 147.7 billion yen ($1.36 billion) provided Toshiba's tender offer is unsuccessful.

Hoya said it would pay 12,900 yen per share, compared with Toshiba's offering price of 11,900 yen. Toshiba owns 52.40% of NuFlare and has said it hopes to buy the rest of the company in a corporate restructuring.

($1 = 108.6400 yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Chris Reese)

