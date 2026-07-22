Howmet vs. L3Harris: Which Aerospace & Defense Stock Looks More Compelling?

Geopolitical instability across the globe has fueled demand for defense equipment and technologies, providing a significant growth tailwind for companies like Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX. These are two familiar names operating in the aerospace and defense industry.



Howmet is a leading manufacturer of components and systems for jet engines and airframes, while L3Harris provides integrated aerospace and defense technologies, including avionics, electronic systems, and command-and-control solutions, to customers in the United States and internationally.



Rising global defense spending and the continued recovery in commercial aviation have boosted investor interest in aerospace companies with defense exposure. But which of these two stocks is better positioned to capitalize on these trends? Let’s compare their fundamentals to find out.

The Case for Howmet

Howmet’s strongest growth driver remains the sustained momentum in the commercial aerospace market. In the first quarter of 2026, revenues from this market increased 20% year over year to more than $1.2 billion, accounting for 53% of the company’s total quarterly sales. Healthy global air travel has boosted aircraft utilization, driving demand for replacement parts and components supplied by Howmet.



The favorable market environment benefited Howmet’s Engine Products segment, which reported a 29% year-over-year revenue increase in the first quarter. The continued strength was driven by solid momentum in the commercial aerospace, defense aerospace and gas turbine markets. The Fastening Systems segment recorded 14% revenue growth, benefiting from solid demand in both the commercial and defense aerospace markets.



Also, Boeing is witnessing a gradual production increase, particularly in the 737 MAX widebody aircraft, which is boosting demand for Howmet’s products in the market. Healthy build rates at Airbus for A320 (narrowbody) and A350 (widebody) aircraft also hold promise for HWM’s engine spares demand.



The company is also benefiting from strength in the defense aerospace market. In the first quarter, revenues from this market rose 10% year over year, fueled by higher demand for engine spares related to the F-35 program and increased orders for legacy fighter jet replacement parts.



It's worth noting that the fiscal year 2026 Defense Appropriations Act was signed into law in February 2026, providing a strong budgetary allocation for defense. Such robust provisions set the stage for Howmet, which remains focused on its defense business.



HWM’s measures to reward shareholders are encouraging. In the first three months of 2026, the company paid dividends of $48 million and repurchased shares worth $300 million. In August 2025, the company hiked its dividend by 20% to 12 cents per share (annually: 48 cents), marking its second dividend hike in 2025. Also, in July 2024, its board approved an increase in the share repurchase program by $2 billion to $2.487 billion of its common stock.

The Case for LHX

L3Harris is well-positioned to benefit from robust U.S. defense spending, supported by favorable budgetary priorities and rising investments in advanced defense technologies. The fiscal 2027 President's Budget Request, introduced in April 2026, proposed roughly $1.5 trillion in funding for national defense programs, creating a favorable demand environment for the company's Space & Mission Systems, Communications & Spectrum Dominance, and Missile Solutions portfolios.



LHX also remains well aligned with key U.S. defense priorities, including the Golden Dome, missile defense and hypersonic tracking. In the first quarter of 2026, L3Harris generated $7.8 billion in orders, resulting in a robust 1.4x book-to-bill ratio, while its backlog reached a record $40.7 billion, providing strong revenue visibility for future program execution. Strengthening its position further, the company secured a Space Development Agency contract worth up to $843 million to build 18 infrared satellites for the Tranche 3 Tracking Layer, designed to detect and track advanced missile threats.



Also, its Aerojet Rocketdyne subsidiary entered into definitive agreements in April 2026 for a $1.0 billion investment from the U.S. Department of War to expand manufacturing facilities, accelerate research and development, and increase production capacity for critical propulsion and missile technologies.



Beyond the United States, L3Harris continues to benefit from rising defense spending among allied nations. The company is witnessing healthy demand across Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region as governments strengthen their defense capabilities. In the first quarter of 2026, the company’s international revenues totaled $1.29 billion, led by the Communications & Spectrum Dominance and Space & Mission Systems.



L3Harris is also sharpening its portfolio while investing in future growth. The company is progressing with the sale of its Space Technology business to AE Industrial Partners for a net enterprise value of $825 million, with the transaction expected to close in the second half of 2026.



Despite these strengths, the company's leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. As of April 3, 2026, L3Harris had $0.59 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $9.19 billion in long-term debt.



Also, persistent labor shortages and supply-chain constraints across the aerospace and defense industry continue to pose execution risks, potentially affecting production schedules and timely program deliveries.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWM & LHX

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWM’s 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies year-over-year growth of 18% and 32%, respectively. HWM’s EPS estimates for 2026 have increased over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for LHX’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 7.7% and 7.6%, respectively. LHX’s EPS estimates have been trending southward over the past 60 days for 2026.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance and Valuation

In the past year, Howmet shares have soared 49.6%, while L3Harris stock has gained 3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HWM is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33X, above its median of 26.43X over the last five years. LHX’s forward earnings multiple sits at 21.98X, above its median of 16.70X over the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Take on HWM & LHX

Howmet is benefiting from sustained strength in both commercial and defense aerospace markets, driven by the recovery in air travel, healthy demand for engine spares and higher defense spending. Backed by solid revenue growth and a strong order pipeline, the company continues to enhance shareholder value through dividends and share repurchases.



L3Harris is well-positioned for long-term growth, supported by its strong presence in both domestic and international defense markets, a record backlog and a robust pipeline of programs. However, ongoing supply-chain constraints, labor shortages and a highly leveraged balance sheet continue to pose challenges to its growth outlook.



Given these factors, HWM seems a better pick for investors than LHX currently. While Howmet currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LHX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.