Howmet Surges 33.7% in 6 Months: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying?

Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s HWM investors have been witnessing some short-term gains from the stock of late. Shares of the advanced engineered solutions provider for the aerospace and transportation industries have surged 33.7% in the past six months, outpacing the S&P 500 composite’s growth of 0.7% and the aerospace defense industry’s 8.5% decline. The company has also outperformed other industry players like RTX Corporation RTX and Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS, which have returned 10.2% and lost 12.5% respectively, over the said time frame.

Closing at $126.51 on Friday, the stock is trading below its 52-week high of $140.55 but significantly higher than its 52-week low of $62.80. The stock is trading close to its 50-day moving average and way above its 200-day moving average, indicating solid upward momentum and price stability. This reflects a positive market sentiment and confidence in the company's financial health and long-term prospects.

Factor Driving the Company

Howmet has been benefiting from solid momentum in the commercial aerospace market. The strength in air travel continues, with wide-body aircraft demand picking up, thereby supporting continued OEM spending. Pickup in air travel has been a positive as the increased usage of aircraft spurs spending on parts and products that the company provides. Solid demand for air travel is also encouraging airlines to purchase more aircraft, which is again driving HWM’s sales.



In the fourth quarter, revenues from the commercial aerospace market increased 12.9% year over year, constituting 53% of the company’s business. The sustained strength was attributed to new, more fuel-efficient aircraft with reduced carbon emissions and increased spare demand for engines. A gradual production recovery from The Boeing Company BA, particularly in the 737 MAX aircraft, with an end to its workers’ strike, is expected to boost demand for HWM’s products in the market.



While the commercial aerospace market has remained the major driver for Howmet, the defense side of the industry has also been witnessing positive momentum, cushioned by steady government support. HWM has been experiencing robust orders for engine spares for the F-35 program and other legacy fighters. Revenues from the defense aerospace market increased 22% year over year in the fourth quarter, constituting 16% of the company’s business.



In August 2024, the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations approved the fiscal year 2025 Defense Appropriations Act, which provides $852.2 billion in total funding. This reflects a 3.3% increase over the approved funding during fiscal 2024. Such improved budgetary provisions set the stage for Howmet's growth, which remains focused on grabbing more defense contracts.



Driven by strength across its commercial and defense aerospace markets, Howmet expects to generate revenues in the range of $7.93-$8.13 billion in 2025, indicating year-over-year growth of 8% at the midpoint.



The company’s healthy liquidity position adds to its strength. Exiting 2024, its cash equivalents and receivables totaled $564 million. It generated a healthy free cash flow of $977 million in 2024, comprising more than 85% of its net income.



HWM’s measures to reward shareholders are also encouraging. In 2024, Howmet paid dividends worth $109 million and repurchased shares for $500 million. In January 2025, the company hiked its dividend by 25% to 10 cents per share (annually: 40 cents). Also, in July 2024, its board approved an increase in the share repurchase program by $2 billion to $2.487 billion of its common stock. Exiting January 2025, HWM’s total share repurchase authorization available was $2.15 billion.

HWM’s Earnings Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Howmet’s 2025 earnings has increased 3.2% to $3.27 per share over the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 21.6%. The consensus mark for 2026 earnings inched up 0.5% to $3.99 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 22.1%. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Valuation Remains an Overhang

Despite the positives, Howmet’s lofty valuation remains a concern. The stock is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 37.00X, higher than the industry average of 22.31X. This elevated valuation could make the stock vulnerable to further pullbacks if market sentiment sours.



Should You Buy HWM Stock Now?

Persistent strength across the commercial and defense aerospace markets, driven by solid build rates, spare demand for engines and increased defense budget, positions Howmet favorably for strong growth in the quarters ahead. Built on a sound liquidity position, HWM’s shareholder-friendly policies are also encouraging.



Despite its expensive valuation, positive analyst sentiment and robust growth prospects indicate it is the right time for potential investors to bet on this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

