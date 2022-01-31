Howmet (HWM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 2, before market open.



The company delivered better-than-expected results in three of the last four quarters and in-line results once. The earnings surprise was 10.38%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of 27 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents by 8.00%.



In the past three months, shares of Howmet have gained 0.8% against the industry’s decline of 13.1%.

Let us delve deeper.

Key Factors & Estimates for Q4

Howmet’s fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect the benefits of strengthening demand, solid product offerings and investments in innovation. The company anticipates business in the commercial aerospace market to grow 12% year over year for the fourth quarter. Then again, strength in the commercial transportation and industrial gas turbine markets is anticipated to have aided Howmet’s performance.



To add, the fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect the impacts of effective pricing actions and cost-reduction initiatives. Healthy liquidity positions, the policy of rewarding shareholders with dividend and share buybacks, and debt-reduction actions are anticipated to have raised the company’s attractiveness in the quarter.



On the flip side, the persistence of any issue with the production of Boeing 787, as well as softness in the aerospace-defense market, is expected to have adversely impacted the quarter’s performance. Also, the impacts of supply-chain-related restrictions are likely to get reflected on the results.



Howmet anticipates revenues of $1.295-$1.325 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, suggesting year-over-year growth of 6% (at the mid-point). Sequentially, fourth-quarter revenues are expected to increase $35 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Howmet’s revenues is pegged at $1,314 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, suggesting a 6.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number and 2.4% growth from the previous quarter’s reported figure.



Adjusted earnings are predicted to be 27-30 cents per share, the mid-point being 29 cents. The mid-point earnings projection is favorable compared with 21 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter and 27 cents recorded in the previous quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 29 cents, indicating an increase of 38.1% from the year-ago reported figure and 7.4% growth from the previous quarter’s reported number.



On a segmental basis, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Engine Products segment’s revenues is pegged at $646 million, indicating a 7.7% increase from the previous quarter’s reported figure. Then again, the consensus estimate for Fastening Systems’ revenues is pegged at $259 million, suggesting growth of 2% from the previous quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Engineered Structures’ fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $199 million, suggesting a sequential decrease of 0.5%. The consensus estimate for Forged Wheels’ revenues at $208 million suggests a 10% decline from the previous quarter’s reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively suggest an earnings beat for Howmet this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. This is not the case with Howmet as shown below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Howmet has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 29 cents.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Howmet Aerospace Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Howmet Aerospace Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Howmet currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

