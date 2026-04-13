Howmet (HWM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Howmet (HWM) was up +1.37% at $256.14. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries had gained 6.72% outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 5.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.63%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Howmet in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2026. On that day, Howmet is projected to report earnings of $1.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.24 billion, up 15.18% from the year-ago period.

HWM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.57 per share and revenue of $9.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.22% and +12.09%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Howmet. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher within the past month. Right now, Howmet possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Howmet is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.29. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.99 for its industry.

It's also important to note that HWM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HWM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.