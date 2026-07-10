Howmet (HWM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Howmet (HWM) closed at $270.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries's shares have seen an increase of 3.47% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Howmet in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.24, signifying a 36.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.42 billion, up 17.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.98 per share and revenue of $9.74 billion, which would represent changes of +32.1% and +18.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Howmet. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.11% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Howmet is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at valuation, Howmet is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 54.99. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 22.59.

It is also worth noting that HWM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.18. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense industry stood at 1.58 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 102, this industry ranks in the top 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.