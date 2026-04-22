Howmet (HWM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Howmet (HWM) closed the most recent trading day at $240.88, moving -2.76% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.69%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.64%.

The stock of maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries has risen by 3.43% in the past month, leading the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.74% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Howmet in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 7, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.11, signifying a 29.07% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.24 billion, reflecting a 15.18% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.57 per share and revenue of $9.25 billion, indicating changes of +21.22% and +12.09%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Howmet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher. Right now, Howmet possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Howmet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 54.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.86.

It is also worth noting that HWM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.