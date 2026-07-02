Howmet (HWM) Stock Moves 1.12%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Howmet (HWM) was up +1.12% at $270.41. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries had gained 7.55% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of Howmet will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.24, up 36.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.42 billion, up 17.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.97 per share and revenue of $9.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.83% and +17.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Howmet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.02% increase. Howmet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Howmet has a Forward P/E ratio of 53.75 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.21, which means Howmet is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that HWM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.53.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, positioning it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.