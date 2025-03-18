Howmet (HWM) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

Howmet (HWM) closed the latest trading day at $128.25, indicating a -0.79% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.71%.

The the stock of maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries has fallen by 3.11% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.24% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Howmet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.77, indicating a 35.09% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.93 billion, up 5.87% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.27 per share and a revenue of $8.06 billion, demonstrating changes of +21.56% and +8.54%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Howmet. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.51% higher. Howmet presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Howmet is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.55. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.18 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that HWM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.79. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.81.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.