Howmet (HWM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Howmet (HWM) closed at $130.85, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.52%.

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries's stock has dropped by 4.89% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.49% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

The upcoming earnings release of Howmet will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.77, marking a 35.09% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.93 billion, up 5.87% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.27 per share and a revenue of $8.06 billion, indicating changes of +21.56% and +8.54%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Howmet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.93% higher. Howmet currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Howmet is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.28. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.7.

We can additionally observe that HWM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.83.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

