Howmet (HWM) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Howmet (HWM) closed at $189.68, marking a -1.04% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.52%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries had lost 0.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 0.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Howmet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 30, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.91, marking a 28.17% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.05 billion, indicating a 11.46% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.59 per share and a revenue of $8.14 billion, signifying shifts of +33.46% and +9.58%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Howmet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.04% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Howmet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Howmet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 53.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 25.02.

Investors should also note that HWM has a PEG ratio of 2.48 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.2.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

