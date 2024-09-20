Howmet (HWM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Howmet (HWM) standing at $97.45, reflecting a +0.02% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries's stock has climbed by 0.91% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's gain of 8.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Howmet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.65, signifying a 41.3% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.86 billion, up 11.89% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.59 per share and a revenue of $7.48 billion, signifying shifts of +40.76% and +12.58%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Howmet. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Howmet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Howmet has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.62 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.02.

We can also see that HWM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Engineering - R and D Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

