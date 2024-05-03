Howmet (HWM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Howmet (HWM) reported $1.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.8%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +9.62%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Howmet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Sales- Forged Wheels : $288 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $277.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

: $288 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $277.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%. Total Sales- Engineered Structures : $263 million compared to the $233.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.1% year over year.

: $263 million compared to the $233.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.1% year over year. Total Sales- Fastening Systems : $389 million versus $350.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.7% change.

: $389 million versus $350.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.7% change. Total Sales- Engine Products : $887 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $881.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

: $887 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $881.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%. End Market Revenue- Industrial and Other : $262 million versus $248.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $262 million versus $248.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. End Market Revenue- Commercial Transportation : $354 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $335.56 million.

: $354 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $335.56 million. End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Defense : $280 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $263.69 million.

: $280 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $263.69 million. End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Commercial : $928 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $904.53 million.

: $928 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $904.53 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Engine Products : $249 million versus $243.23 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $249 million versus $243.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Forged Wheels : $82 million versus $72.30 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $82 million versus $72.30 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Structures : $37 million compared to the $31.97 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $37 million compared to the $31.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Fastening Systems: $92 million compared to the $75.07 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Howmet have returned +17.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)

