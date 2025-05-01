Howmet (HWM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Howmet (HWM) reported $1.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion, representing a surprise of +0.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Howmet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Sales- Engine Products : $998 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $991.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

: $998 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $991.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Total Sales- Forged Wheels : $252 million compared to the $248.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.5% year over year.

: $252 million compared to the $248.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.5% year over year. Total Sales- Engineered Structures : $285 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $276.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

: $285 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $276.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%. Total Sales- Fastening Systems : $412 million compared to the $413.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.

: $412 million compared to the $413.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Engine Products : $325 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $313.17 million.

: $325 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $313.17 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Forged Wheels : $68 million compared to the $64.67 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $68 million compared to the $64.67 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Structures : $60 million compared to the $49.75 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $60 million compared to the $49.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Fastening Systems: $127 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $113.05 million.

Shares of Howmet have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.