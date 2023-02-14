Howmet (HWM) Q4 Earnings Meet, Surge Y/Y on Higher Revenues

Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s HWM fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 12 cents from non-recurring items) of 38 cents per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 26.7% year over year.



Total revenues of $1,513 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,471.7 million. The top line increased 17.7% from the year-ago quarter. The increase was backed by an improved commercial aerospace market and pricing actions.

Segmental Details

Engine Products’ revenues totaled $732 million, representing 48.4% of net revenues in the quarter under review. On a year-over-year basis, the segment’s revenues increased 21%, driven by strength in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace and oil and gas markets and pricing actions.

The Fastening Systems segment generated revenues of $285 million, accounting for 18.8% of net revenues in the reported quarter. Revenues increased 11% year over year, driven by strength in commercial aerospace and narrow body recovery as well as pricing actions.



The Engineered Structures segment’s revenues, representing 15.2% of net revenues, increased 21% year over year to $230 million. The results benefited from narrow body commercial aerospace market and pricing actions partly offset by Boeing 787 production declines.



Forged Wheels revenues totaled $266 million, representing 17.6% of net revenues in the quarter under review. On a year-over-year basis, the segment’s revenues increased 14%, driven by pricing actions and an increase in volumes, partially offset by forex woes.

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, Howmet’s cost of goods sold increased 18.3% year over year to $1,110 million. Selling, general, administrative and other expenses increased 3.3% year over year to $63 million. Research and development expenses were $9 million in the quarter.



EBITDA, excluding special items, in the reported quarter was $336 million, up 14% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased approximately 80 basis points (bps) year over year to 22.2%. Operating income increased 49.7% year over year to $220 million. Operating income margin increased approximately 310 bps year over year to 14.5% in the reported quarter. Net interest expenses in the quarter totaled $57 million, down 1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the fourth quarter of 2022, Howmet had cash and cash equivalents of $791 million compared with $720 million at the end of the year-ago period. Long-term debt (less amount due within one year) was $4,162 million compared with $4,227 million in the year-ago period.



In 2022, Howmet generated net cash of $733 million from operating activities compared with $449 million generated in the year-ago period. Capital spending totaled $193 million compared with $199 million a year ago. Free cash flow was $540 million in the period.



Howmet paid out dividends of $44 million in 2022 compared with $19 million in the year-ago period. Also, it repurchased shares worth $400 million in the year compared with the $430 million buyback made a year ago.

Q1 Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, Howmet expects revenues of $1.475-$1.525 billion. The mid-point of the guided range — $1.500 billion — lies above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $325 and $345 million, while the margin is anticipated to be 22-22.6%. Adjusted earnings per share are estimated to be 35-39 cents in the first quarter. The mid-point of the guided range — 37 cents — lies above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents.

2023 Outlook

For 2023, Howmet predicts revenues of $6.000-$6.200 billion. The mid-point of the guided range — $6.10 billion — lies below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.14 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $1.335-$1.415 billion, while the margin is projected to be 22.3-22.8%. Adjusted earnings per share are forecasted in the band of $1.53-$1.67. The mid-point of the guided range — $1.60 — lies below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72. Free cash flow is expected to be $580-$650 million for 2023.

